Visa-free scheme for Russian visitors extended

60-day exemption will replace 90-day visa-free programme that expires at end of April

Tourists visit the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in the Grand Palace in Bangkok in January. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a 60-day visa exemption for Russian visitors, to take effect from May 1 to July 31.

The exemption is intended to increase tourism-related revenue and stimulate the economy, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said of the proposal made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier the government had approved a maximum visa-free stay of 90 days to attract Russian tourists during the high season. That programme was to expire at the end of this month.

In addition, the cabinet on Tuesday approved a 30-day visa exemption for Bangladeshi visitors with official passports, Mr Chai said.

From Jan 1 to April 7, the country received 9.98 million foreign visitors who spent 484 billion baht, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

The top source markets were China with 1.88 million visitors, Malaysia (1.24 million), Russia (660,953), South Korea (588,759) and India (510,879).

In March Thailand introduced a permanent visa-free scheme for Chinese visitors. This month the government approved the permanent waiver of visas for visitors from Kazakhstan.