Refugee plan mapped out

Deputy Prime Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, left, Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang, centre, and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, right, are in Mae Sot district of Tak on Tuesday. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

The government committee in charge of the situation along the Thai-Myanmar border laid down the framework for handling refugees and security responses as it assessed the overall situation in its first meeting on Tuesday.

Chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, the meeting was held ahead of his inspection trip in the afternoon in Tak's Mae Sot district, opposite the town of Myawaddy in Myanmar, where the battle between rebel fighters and junta troops escalated over the weekend.

Mr Parnpree's delegation included Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

About 3,000 Myanmar citizens have fled the town to Mae Sot district to take refuge. However, as of Tuesday, the number of people at temporary shelters in the two districts of Mae Sot and Umphang had dropped to 983, according to local officials.

The meeting, the first since the committee was set up by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on April 11, covered all aspects of the Myanmar conflict that could affect Thailand. Chief among them were preparations for a possible influx of refugees and security measures.

Nikorndej Balankura, spokesman for the Foreign Affairs Ministry, said attendees at the meeting agreed on three core principles: protecting the country's sovereignty, not allowing Thailand to be used to conduct activities against Myanmar's government, and upholding humanitarian principles without discrimination.

The National Security Council (NSC) is assigned to closely monitor the Myanmar situation while the Foreign Affairs Ministry has been tasked with coordinating with the international community and international organisations, he said.

Mr Nikorndej said the Myanmar situation is volatile and needs to be assessed on an hourly basis, but noted that Mr Parnpree's visit is expected to provide a clearer picture, especially on the fighting, security for Thai nationals and humanitarian aid to affected people.

Mr Nikorndej said the Thai government is equipped to provide assistance to people seeking refuge and stands ready to mediate peace talks if required.

Asked about the possibility of any group involved in the conflict setting up a force on Thai soil, he said that would never be allowed.