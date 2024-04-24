Srettha wants warehouse fire answers

Fire continues at Win Process Co in Rayong on Tuesday. (Photo: Disaster Response Association Thailand)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has ordered an investigation into a blaze at a chemical plant in Rayong on Monday, promising a prompt assessment so evacuated residents can return to their homes.

The fire at a chemical waste warehouse owned by Win Process Co in tambon Bang But, Ban Khai district, was first reported at 9am on Monday.

The blaze quickly spread throughout the warehouse compound, where chemical waste, including contaminated sediments, used oil, tyres, plastic scraps and electrical circuit boards, were stored.

The fire was only brought under control on Tuesday, and smoke and unpleasant smells were noticeable up to 10 kilometres downwind, reports said.

About 70 people were evacuated from nearby houses, according to authorities.

Mr Srettha ordered related agencies to prioritise health impact assessments on people living in the area and chemical contamination management.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Phatcharawat Wongsuwan has instructed officials to monitor the environmental impact of the fire, while the Industry Ministry is investigating the cause of the blaze.

According to Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul, the warehouse had been shut down when Win Process declared bankruptcy, but hazardous waste was still being kept at the site.

Chutipong Pipoppinyao, a Move Forward Party MP, demanded the investigation's results be published as soon as possible to clear any suspicion of the fire's cause.

He said the Rayong Industry Office had ordered Win Process to move the waste for disposal by Apr 19.

The blaze may have been started to speed up the process, he claimed.