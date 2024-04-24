Two Japanese suspects in murder-mutilation case

Rescue workers collect a bag containing dismembered body parts, beside a track in Bang Bua Thong district of Nonthaburi last week. (Photo supplied)

Two Japanese men are prime suspects in the murder and dismemberment of another Japanese man whose remains were found in Nonthaburi province last week.

Decaying parts of the body were found in black plastic bags on Soi Sawaing 2 off Ban Kluai-Sai Noi Road in tambon Pimolrat in Bang Bua Thong district last Friday and again on Tuesday.

Police began their search for the two men after a Thai suspect was arrested on Tuesday night. He said two Japanese men had recently killed and dismembered the victim in Bang Bua Thong district.

The 34-year-old Thai suspect was identified only as Bom. He told police that two Japanese men hired him as a chauffeur. The two clients had sat in the back seat of the car and a third Japanese man in the front passenger seat. The three men had argued while he drove them to a warehouse in Bang Bua Thong.

The two clients told him to leave the car, which he did. He later heard a gunshot.

According to Mr Bom, the two Japanese men dismembered the body and put the parts in black plastic bags. He was then ordered to drive the two Japanese suspects to different locations to drop off the bags. Police were still identifying the suspects and the victim.