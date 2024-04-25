Sentenced drug defendant escapes from court

Ratchaphon Khiannok, defendant in a drug case, escaped while being taken to a prison vehicle at the Khon Kaen Provincial Court on Wednesday night. (Photo supplied/ Chakrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: Police were hunting down a convicted defendant in a drug case who escaped while being taken to a prison vehicle at the provincial court on Wednesday night.

The escapee was Ratchaphon Khiannok, aged 35 years, Pol Col Yotsawat Kaewsuebthanyanit, chief of Muang police station in Khon Kaen, said on Thursday.

Security camera recordings showed Ratchaphon, still wearing fetters, climbing quickly over the court fence at 5.11pm. Two people, one believed to be his wife, were waiting for him with a motorcycle.

Ratchaphon fled with one of them on the motorcycle, heading towards Prachasamosorn Road, Pol Col Yotsawat said. The escapee was wearing his prison uniform.

Local media outlets in Khon Kaen reported the woman had been detained.

Ratchaphon was at the court for sentencing after being arrested with 8,600 methamphetamine pills in his possession. He was given a prison term of 24 years, 6 months and 10 days, according to local media.

Police and corrections officials were still searching for Ratchaphon.