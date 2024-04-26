US carrier docks in Chon Buri for 'community service'

Navy personnel carry out their duties at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri on Thursday where the USS Theodore Roosevelt, the fourth Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, docked on Wednesday. The visit will strengthen ties between the Thai and US navies. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichienbut)

CHON BURI: The USS Theodore Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier in the United States Navy, has docked at Laem Chabang to carry out community service in Thailand and tighten the relationship between the two countries.

R Adm Christopher Alexander, commander of Carrier Strike Group Nine, said the United States and Thailand have a long history together and said the countries share values and common interests.

"Opportunities like this for us to get into this port is an opportunity to continue that relationship and build upon the strength of the relationship," he said.

R Adm Alexander said Carrier Strike Group Nine's visit to Thailand was part of routine operations in the Western Pacific.

It is an opportunity for the sailors to interact and "see the great people of Thailand", he said, adding that the US Navy is in Thailand to work with allies and partners.

"We are here to make sure we are ready to respond to any crisis in the area. We are here to deter aggression," he said, adding the strike group plans to spend a few months away from home but declining to give details on where the aircraft carrier would travel next.

Pimpaka Kruthun, a 20-year-old from Tak province, said her time on board the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has been "a really great experience so far".

Born in Thailand and raised in America, Ms Pimpaka was inspired to join the US Navy due to her stepdad being in the US military throughout her upbringing.

"I grew up as a military kid and lived all over the world -- Japan, Thailand, America -- I found that experience really exciting, being able to travel," she said. "Once you see the things we are doing out here, it's totally worth it."

Returning to Thailand has given her the opportunity to visit where she was born and connect with her family.

Capt Brian Schrum, the commanding officer of USS Theodore Roosevelt, said after a long time at sea, sailors needed some time off-ship.

He said during their time in Thailand, they have "some community relations projects that we are going to be doing and many tours as well".

Towering 20 stories above the waterline with a 4.5-acre flight deck, the aircraft carrier is home to 5,400 personnel and has enough supplies to last for 90 days. This is the vessel's first visit to Thailand since 2018.