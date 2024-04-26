Convicted defendant, helper caught in resort after escape

Ratchaphon Khiannok, 35, convicted on drug charges, front, is arrested along with his helper Palangwatchara Khunsinchairat, 20, at a resort in Khon Kaen on Friday. (Photo: Chakraphan Natanri)

KHON KAEN - A convicted drug defendant who escaped custody from the provincial court on Wednesday has been recaptured, along with an accomplice, at a resort in this northeastern province on Friday morning.

Police surrounded the resort in tambon Sila of Muang district following information that Ratchaphon Khiannok, 35, and 20-year-old accomplice Palangwatchara Khunsinchairat were staying inside.

After the police team stormed the room, they found Ratchaphon and Palangwatchara using illicit drugs. They were arrested and 8,000 methamphetamine pills were seized from the room.

Pol Col Pornsak Ngamdee, superintendent for investigation at the Khon Khaen provincial police office, said in a media briefing on Friday that a massive manhunt was launched after Ratchaphon escaped while being taken to a prison vehicle at the provincial court on Monday evening. The escape took place shortly after the court handed down a ruling on the drug case.

Ratchaphon, still wearing fetters, climbed quickly over the court fence and fled on a waiting motorcycle ridden by Palangwatchara.

Following the escape, the two men went to a relative's house in tambon Phra Lap of Muang district, Khon Kaen, to have his leg chains removed. They then fled in a car, leaving the motorcycle at the house.

The two men went to Chiang Yuen district of Maha Sarakham to retrieve 14,000 meth pills hidden there. They stayed at a resort in Chiang Yuen before returning to Khon Kaen about 5am on Friday.

Upon learning of their whereabouts, officers raided the resort and arrested both men on Friday morning.

Escapee Ratchaphon Khiannok, 35, is taken to Khon Kaen provincial police office. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

During the arrest, Ratchaphon and Palangwatchara were found consuming speed pills, and a large quantity of them was found scattered on the floor, with some being flushed down the toilet.

The two were taken into custody, and a search of the house where they had left the motorbike led to the seizure of prison clothes, leg chains, a crash helmet and two mobile phones.

Pol Col Pornsak said police had interrogated Ms Theerada Sirisuttha, Ratchaphon's wife, and found she was not involved in helping her husband's escape.

During questioning, Ratchaphon admitted to being arrested by police in Khon Kaen with 8,600 speed pills on Jan 29 this year. He was detained at the Khon Kaen Special Correctional Institution before being taken to the provincial court to hear a ruling on Wednesday.

He also confessed to planning to deliver the 14,000 speed pills found in Maha Sarakham.

Both men are charged with possessing illicit drugs. Ratchaphon faces an additional charge for escaping, and Palangwatchara is charged with aiding in the escape of the convicted defendant.

Leg chains are seized from a house in Khon Kaen. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

The media briefing was also attended by Chak Limbut, chief of Khon Kaen Central Prison, and Piyawat Kongsurat, director of Khon Kaen Special Correctional Institution.