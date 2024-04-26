Voice TV going off the air after 15 years

Shinawatra family-owned news channel to cease broadcasting on all platforms by May 31

Voice TV was established in 2008 by Panthongtae “Oak” Shinawatra, the son of former premier Thaksin, with an investment of 300 million baht. (File photo)

Voice TV, owned by the family of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, has announced that it will cease broadcasting on all platforms on May 31 after 15 years. About 100 reporters and staff members will be laid off.

“Over the past 15 years, Voice has been a professional media outlet that has created new and constructive presentation methods, pushed society to raise questions about change and stimulated public awareness,” the company said in a “farewell to viewers” announcement posted on its Facebook and X accounts on Friday afternoon.

Voice TV was established in 2008 at a time when news channels could only be received by satellite TV devices. In 2013, it joined other operators in bidding for licences to broadcast on the free-to-air digital TV terrestrial platform and began digital TV broadcasting in 2014.

The business was founded by Panthongtae “Oak” Shinawatra, the son of the former premier, with an investment of 300 million baht. His company, How Come Entertainment, later changed its name to Voice TV Co Ltd.

Voice TV’s programmes reach about 22 million households nationwide through digital terrestrial, satellite and cable TV, according to its website. It has long been known for its pro-Thaksin stance.

Station management said economic difficulties as well as the changing media landscape were factors behind the decision to gradually stop broadcasting both on TV and online platforms within May.

According to the Department of Business Development, Voice TV faced accumulated losses of 800 million baht from 2018-22.

The company said it would compensate all employees fairly according to the law.

“We have been through many crises,” the statement said. “Through important events … both political demonstrations and coups, overcoming the Covid crisis and the disruption of the media industry from satellite to digital TV to online and social platforms.”

Today there are many diverse media platforms and technologies that can carry on various social missions while democracy is taking root, it added.

“We pride ourselves on making a contribution to society. We are proud of who we are and what we have done,” it concluded.