BMA to spruce up busy pedestrian areas

Footpaths in high-traffic areas to feature more durable surfaces and better accessibility

A sidewalk in Bangkok is being renovated as part of a Bangkok Metropolitan Administration programme to upgrade footpaths along 16 city routes with heavy pedestrian traffic. (Photo supplied/Supoj Wancharoen)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has begun a pavement renovation programme aiming to upgrade footpaths along 16 routes in highly populated areas of the capital.

BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala on Friday led an inspection tour of pavements along Ratchadamri and Phloenchit roads that are being renovated to meet a new durability and safety standard and highlight universal design for accessibility.

He said the BMA aimed to improve a combined 1,000 kilometres of pavements in all.

The first phase of the plan will cover roads with heavy pedestrian traffic including Sukhumvit, Rama IV, Silom, Charoen Krung, Yaowarat, Ratchaprarop, Phetchaburi, Ekamai, Sutthisan, Choke Chai 4 and Sena Nikhom.

According to Mr Aekvarunyoo, sidewalks in the populated downtown areas will feature new tiles on reinforced concrete. Some will even showcase artistic decoration.

In suburban areas, such as Phuttha Bucha Road in Thung Kru district and Khum Klao Road in Lat Krabang, sidewalks will be paved with asphalt.

The development will be expanded to Thang Rotfai Sai Kao Paknam, Phutthamonthon Sai 1 and Chaloem Phra Kiat roads.

The BMA plans to carry out the pavement renovation on another 38 routes this year, followed by 22 routes next year.

Other than highly populated areas, improvements will also extend to the 500km BKK Running Trail and the areas surrounding all skytrain stations.

The BMA is restores pavements that are damaged by public utility work, acting on complaints submitted via its Traffy Fondue app, said Mr Aekvarunyoo.

The Bangkok Emergency Service Team (Best) has been set up especially to respond to urgent requests to restore damaged footpaths.

Footpaths in alleys will also be upgraded to make walking easier for pedestrians, he added.