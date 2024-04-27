Special status sought for Phuket

Tourists relax on the beach in Phuket. (File photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

The governor of Phuket has proposed designating the island province as a special administrative area to gain more authority over taxation and budget allocation so it can be developed in line with Bangkok and Pattaya in terms of its administrative frameworks.

Speaking during the annual general meeting of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce (PCC) on Friday, Sophon Suwannarat spoke about the delayed progress of the resort island's development strategy under 10 pillars and stressed the importance of officially naming it a special administrative area.

Thailand is divided into 76 provinces with Bangkok and Pattaya in Chon Buri province serving as its two special administrative areas.

The 10 pillars alluded to include gastronomy, education hub, marina hub, MICE city, medical hub, smart city, sports tourism, tuna hub, tourism and fusion farm. Mr Sophon said the province's growth potential is being hindered by a restricted budget.

He went on to say that Phuket has this year received a budget of 6.2 billion baht but most of that goes on regular expenses including schools and tambon health promotion hospitals.

This is not the first time such a proposal has been made. Similar pushes have arisen in recent years to accommodate the growing number of tourists, he said.

Phuket's mayor also proposed that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin only designate Phuket City Municipality as a special administrative area.

"So I would like to seek the PCC's support in helping to submit this administrative status model proposal to the House committee responsible for studying local administrations," Mr Sophon said.

He said he also recommended establishing an elected provincial governor for employment so that the island can earn more revenue from tax collection, akin to Pattaya and Bangkok.

Sophon: Hampered by budget

The budget allocation method must also be revamped. The proposal suggested that 1% of the tax revenue should be returned to the province -- which amounts to 4 billion baht a year, Mr Sophon said.

He also stressed the need to change certain laws to facilitate these development projects, citing current delays to road construction works such as those taking place in tambons Pa Tong and Chalong.

"I don't think it would be too late if the island were to become a special administrative area within the next 4-5 years. But it would be concerning if the matter were to drag on for another decade," Mr Sophon said.

Mr Sophon said if Phuket were designated as a special administrative area, it would be able to outsource the work of dealing with wastewater problems.

"If the water problems are not solved within the next 10 years, it would adversely affect tourism on the island, notably the scenery along beaches."

He asked for greater cooperation in dealing with the growing mountains of trash littering the island, which has reached about 900 tonnes a day.

He also suggested taking garbage to be incinerated outside Phuket City.

Changing tack, he said special laws must be issued to revamp the island's mass transit system.

Mr Sophon said he was delighted to welcome Mr Srettha to Phuket on April 19 to monitor and expedite traffic infrastructure developments including the tunnel around the Thao Thep Kasattri Thao Sri Sunthon Monument and the elevated road connecting to Highway No 4027 to facilitate travel to the airport from Thalang.

Phuket mayor Saroj Angkanapilas said the proposal to create the country's third special administrative area has received positive feedback, but it needs to wait for the central government to make a final decision.

As of now, the island's economy, particularly in Phuket City, has improved in line with the gradually growing numbers of tourists and investors, Mr Saroj said.

Meanwhile, Surachai Chaiyawat, honorary chairman of the PCC, urged the government to support Phuket in resolving chronic problems including its mass transit system, traffic congestion, labour and shortage of untreated water, as well as support all development projects.