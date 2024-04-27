EC warns of 'dubious' poll website

The Office of Election Commission (File photo)

The Office of Election Commission (EC) is looking into alleged attempts to manipulate the election of new senators, warning potential candidates not to register with a potentially unlawful website.

In a statement, the EC said encouraging people to form groups to contest the Senate election may violate the election laws. Therefore, an investigation into alleged violations has been launched, it said.

The EC also warned potential candidates against providing personal information and political stances on websites, including social media outlets.

The EC statement follows complaints that Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, chair of the Progressive Movement, allegedly tried to manipulate the country's new system to elect 200 senators to replace junta-appointed ones, whose terms will expire on May 10.

Mr Thanathorn, former leader of the now-defunct Future Forward Party, recently urged his supporters to become Senate election candidates. Otherwise, those close to the current government would be appointed, and democracy would suffer.

He wished to see about 100,000 people pay 2,500 baht each for the application fee to become representatives in the new Upper House.

The country is looking to elect senators from 20 professional groups.

Mr Thanathorn also introduced www.senate67.com for would-be candidates who share the same progressive ideology. He said the platform could be used to network with other potential candidates ahead of the election.

As of 3pm on Wednesday, 1,278 people had registered, he said.

According to the EC statement, poll investigators are gathering facts and relevant information about the website, and if they find that the move is against the election law, legal action will be taken.

According to the 2017 charter, the new Senate will comprise 200 members and will not be directly elected by the public.

The applicants will vote among themselves over multiple rounds to eventually select 10 senators from each of the 20 eligible groups, with a reserve list of five candidates for each group.

The candidate application process is scheduled to begin on May 13. The elections at district, provincial and national levels will take place on June 9, June 16 and June 26, and the results will be announced on July 2.

It is estimated that approximately 100,000 people will stand in the Senate poll.