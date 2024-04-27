Cadmium waste removal plan given go-ahead

Toxic material to be brought back to Tak for proper disposal under tight supervision

Officials inspect bags containing cadmium tailings at a J&B Metal foundry in Samut Sakhon province early this month. (Photo: Royal Thai Police)

The company responsible for mishandling cadmium waste has received approval from the Ministry of Industry for its plan to move the hazardous material and dispose of it properly.

Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul said on Saturday that SET-listed Bound and Beyond Plc, which was at fault for improperly disposing of toxic waste, has had its removal plans endorsed by a committee tasked with overseeing the process. The operation is set to begin on Monday evening.

Four flatbed trailers will be used to transport 120 tonnes of the waste, packed into 80 bags, from J&B Metal Co Ltd in Samut Sakhon province.

In addition, six 10-wheel trucks will transport 100 bags, totalling 150 tonnes, from LLT Metal Co Ltd in Bangkok.

Safety inspections will be conducted on all vehicles throughout the operation, said the minister.

Another 12,800 tonnes of waste from Samut Sakhon and Chon Buri will be transferred, with the entire process expected to conclude by June 17.

Bound and Beyond had sold the tailings to J&B Metal under a contract that required the latter to dispose of them. The terms did not allow the company to resell the waste but its owner admitted he intended to do so to shore up the company’s finances.

The hazardous waste will be taken to a storage site owned by Bound and Beyond in Tak province, where it will be properly landfilled by Sept 30. The company was formerly known as Padaeng Industry Plc, which operated a zinc-mining business in Tak until 2016. It has since switched to the hotel business.

The oversight committee has started preparations, including the installation of a geosynthetic clay liner in the stockpile area to prevent soil contamination.

Manifests detailing the procedures and routes for each transporting vehicle are required to be submitted before the operation begins.

A rehearsal supervised by the permanent secretary for industry is scheduled for Sunday.

The industry minister said she plans to witness the start of the transport in Bangkok, with highway police details accompanying each caravans.

Cadmium has many uses, notably in the production of rechargeable batteries, pigments, metal coatings and plastics. Cadmium and its compounds are highly toxic and can cause damage to human tissues and organs when they enter the food chain. Because of this risk, its disposal is tightly regulated.