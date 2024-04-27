Monks nabbed for poaching released on bond

Authorities hunting down senior abbot believed to be involved in illegal hunting

Officials come across a group of poachers, including two monks, as they look for hotspots in Phu Khiao Wildlife Sanctuary, Chaiyaphum, on Thursday. (Photo supplied)

CHAIYAPHUM - Two Buddhist monks arrested for poaching in the Phu Khiao Wildlife Sanctuary have been released on bail, as authorities continue their search for the provincial deputy abbot suspected of involvement in illegal hunting.

Phra Maha Montri and Atikhun Maneewong, a novice, were apprehended on Thursday for hunting wild animals in the sanctuary in northeastern Thailand. They were released on Saturday on bond provided by their relatives.

Authorities found firearms and six animal parts, including bull horns, in their possession. They have been charged by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation with hunting in a protected area and possessing illegal animal remains.

Police are now pursuing another seven suspects who managed to evade capture after being spotted at a poaching camp by forest officials and soldiers who were monitoring fire hotspots in the forest area on Thursday.

Kritapas Chaiyapana, representing the National Office of Buddhism in Chaiyaphum, discussed the issue with the province’s acting abbot on Saturday, given the reported involvement of Phra Sri Sajayanmuni, the provincial deputy abbot and head of Wat Huay Hin Fon, a renowned temple.

The acting abbot said that a memo had been issued earlier to warn against poaching in the sanctuary, which covers 1,560 square kilometres.

The head of the wildlife sanctuary, Wichanon Sanpala, said the hunters currently being pursued are suspected of being part of the same group caught multiple times in Nong Bua Daeng district.

He said these poachers are mostly relatives or followers of Phra Sri Sajayanmuni.