BMA to turn 86-rai plot into wetland park

New park in town: The Bangkok Wetland Forest Park in Bung Kum district — featuring a complete ecosystem due to its geographical nature which once served as the city's floodwater-retention basin — is to open for the public this year.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is turning an 86-rai land plot on the eastern side of Bangkok into a "wetland forest" to offer clean air and more green spaces for urban residents.

Located in Bung Kum district, the park, scheduled for opening this year, was originally known as Klong Lam Bung Kum and was used as a floodwater-retention basin to absorb excessive rain and prevent flooding in eastern Bangkok.

Klong Lam Bung Kum, which has ecological significance due to its native plants and connection with surrounding communities, was later developed into a public park where residents come for exercise, leisure and relaxation.

Due to its wetland characteristics and close proximity to two other public parks, Seri Thai Park and Navaminphirom Park, the BMA has agreed to upgrade the site into a district park under the concept of Bangkok Wetland Forest (BWF).

The BMA's development plan for the new park includes a 3,060-metre asphalt-covered walkway and a 420m waterside walkway with a barrier.

The BMA has also improved the landscaping, installed additional lights, added wastewater treatment tanks and erected barriers to prevent vehicles from using the walkway.

On a recent inspection by deputy Bangkok governor Jakkapan Phiewngam and senior BMA officials, the BMA asked the district office to inform the public that the park is off-limits to vehicles for visitors' safety.

The district office is also urged to prevent activities like drinking and starting bonfires in the park to protect the safety of visitors and the environment.