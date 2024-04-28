EEC targets high-speed rail plan

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Office is close to finalising a commercial development plan for areas in Chon Buri and Chachoengsao, part of a proposed high-speed rail system that will link Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports.

Following a hearing in Pattaya City on Friday, suggestions are being compiled into a proposal for commercial development in the area, said Sirima Hiruncharoenvate, director of the office implementing the joint investment agreement.

The proposal will be forwarded to the EEC Policy Committee for approval before being forwarded to the cabinet next year, she said.

The project concerns stations for the high-speed train system, one in Pattaya City and the other in Chachoengsao.

The project, which aims to develop areas surrounding the railway stations, does not require the expropriation of people's land, Ms Sirima said.

Landlords interested in a joint investment can participate in the project, firstly by proposing their ideas to the office, she said.

Meanwhile, a 280-rai patch of land in tambon Na Kleau and tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district, proposed to be included in the project, will be divided into three zones for different purposes.

She said the first zone, consisting of 97 rai of land, will serve as the operational hub for the rail service and businesses related to its operation.

The second zone, covering 83 rai of land, will be designated as a connection centre where passengers access various public transport services after getting off their train.

The site will also house a mixed-use complex for international business, trade, tourism and services, she said.

The third zone, covering 100 rai, will be developed into residential projects, she said.

Veekij Manarojkij chief of Bang Lamung district office, said the high-speed train project will add more value to local businesses and tourism.