Laos backs Thai 'Troika' peace plan

Laos appreciates Thailand's proposal for "Asean Troika and Troika plus" meetings to ease the crisis in Myanmar and bring about peace in the conflict-torn nation, according to Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura.

Mr Nikorndej was speaking about the current situation along the Thai-Myanmar border and Thailand's proposal to help restore peace in Myanmar.

Thailand on Wednesday proposed these mechanisms to engage with Myanmar's military junta to ease the crisis while remaining firm in calling for humanitarian assistance and promoting peace.

Mr Nikorndej said the proposal has been submitted to Laos in its current capacity as Asean chair this year.

He said Laos has welcomed the proposal and is taking this matter into consideration.

The Asean Troika is a community body made up of foreign ministers of the previous, present and future chair countries of the bloc [Indonesia, Laos and Malaysia, respectively]. The "plus" refers to other Asean members who are interested in facilitating peace or are concerned about the crisis.

He said the other Asean members have yet to discuss the Asean Troika plus. When asked about the timeline for hosting the Asean Troika meeting, he said stakeholders have yet to discuss it and Laos, as the Asean chair, will have to bring the matter for talks with involved Asean members.

"Of course, Thailand wants Asean to take a more proactive role in dealing with the Myanmar situation. That is really our stance. That's why we think the Asean Troika is a suitable platform,'' he added.

"We are ready to talk if they ask us to do so,'' he said.

Mr Nikorndej said the situation had been more peaceful over the past 48 hours, and Thailand, as Myanmar's neighbouring country, is ready to consult with Myanmar and other international organisations to collaborate more and help ease the crisis.

Reuters reported that Myanmar resistance fighters and ethnic minority rebels seized the key trading town of Myawaddy on the Myanmar side of the frontier with Thailand on April 11, a blow to a well-equipped military struggling to govern and facing a test of battlefield credibility.

The rebels have since withdrawn following a government counteroffensive. On April 20, 3,000 people fled over the border and all have since returned, according to the Thai government.