Lam Takhong reservoir, Lam Mun river drying up amid water shortage fears

Lam Takhong reservoir, one of four major reservoirs in Nakhon Ratchasima, has only 35.38% of its capacity. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Water levels at Lam Takhong reservoir and Lam Mun river in this northeastern province have dropped sharply as drought and extreme heat caused the main water sources to run dry, sparking fears among the locals about water shortages.

Lam Takhong, one of four main reservoirs in Nakhon Ratchasima, was currently holding 111.25 million cubic metres of water, or 35.38% of its capacity, far below 204.63 million cubic metres, or 65.07% in the same period last year, the provincial irrigation project reported on Sunday.

Drought, less rainfall and persistent heat caused water in the reservoir to rapidly drop, said irrigation officials.

The reservoir supplies water in five districts - Sikhiu, Sung Noen, Kham Thale So, Muang and Chalerm Prakiat - of this northeastern province.

The amount of usable water at Lam Takhong now remained at 88.53 million cubic metres only, or 30.3% of its capacity. It had to release 259,000 cubic metres of water a day for tap water production in the five districts and to maintain the river ecological system.

But this year, only 80.70 millimetres of rainwater or about 8.23% of annual rainfall filled the reservoir. Water in Lam Takhong was now considered low, said officials. Water must be managed carefully and used for maximum benefits.

Cattle are raised near Lam Takhong reservoir in Nakhon Ratchasima.(Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

The water level in Lam Mun river in Phimai district has also dropped sharply due to extreme heat that has persisted for several weeks. At Samrit village, the river dried up to the point that people could walk across the river in some places.

Lam Mun river is a main source of water in many villages in Phimai district which used it for tap water production and crop cultivation.

The receding river water raised fears among the locals about possible water shortages.

Siwasek Sinthoram, chief of Phimai district, on Sunday inspected the water situation at Nong Laengthao reservoir in tambon Bot as it had about 30% of its capacity.

Authorities planned to release water in this reservoir to canals for local residents to use during the dry season. They believed water in this reservoir and other upstream water sources of the Phimai Dam would be sufficient for tap water production in the district during the dry season.