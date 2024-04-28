Phuket tram study makes progress

The feasibility study on the first phase of Phuket’s tram project will wrap up in six months, with work likely to start by 2028 and the service beginning by 2031.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit on Sunday updated progress of a study into the 41.7-kilometre tram system linking Phuket International Airport and Ha Yeak Chalong intersection.

Mr Suriya said the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) would spend six more months to complete the study and submit the result to the MRTA board by June 2026.

It would then be proposed to the Transport Ministry, State Enterprise Policy Office, the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) committee and the cabinet respectively from July 2026 to February 2027.

The bidding process for the work is expected to be held from March 2027 to August 2028.

Mr Suriya said construction is expected to begin by September 2028 and the train will start operation by December 2031.

Phuket authorities plan to expand Highway Road No 402 and 4027 to prevent traffic congestion during construction. Underpasses to cut through five junctions on Highway 402 along the outskirts of Phuket City have also been designed to help eliminate traffic inconvenience.

Five underpass tunnels, with length ranging from 1.10km to 3.25km, will be constructed near Muang Thalang School, at Mut Dok Khao intersection, through Thalang district downtown, near the Srisunthon municipality office and at Ko Kaeo-Bang Khu intersection.

The province also proposed a policy in setting different fare rates for the tram service for residents and tourists, he said, adding the fare would be cheaper for locals to attract them to use it.