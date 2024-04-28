High temperatures to linger until end of April

Tourists, led by a tour guide, walk along a pavement next to the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, or Wat Phra Kaeo on Na Phra Lan Road, in the hot sunshine, on April 25. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned the temperatures in Thailand may keep rising until the end of this month, before the weather will later improve because of the onset of the rainy season.

The TMD has forecast that from April 28-May 7, temperatures in Thailand will remain high.

From April 28-May 2, hot weather will prevail due to low chance of rainfall, except for around the Andaman Sea area in the South, it said.

The wind direction will start to change from May 3-7, with the appearance of rain clouds in the Northeast and the East. Temperatures will then moderate..

The TMD said Thailand’s summer normally runs from mid-February until mid-May.

Taking into account that tropical zones receive perpendicular rays of the sun, Thailand – which is located near the equator – will fully receive the sun’s rays at noon, especially this month, with heat covering the country and pushing temperatures up to more than 40C.

From May to October, the southwest monsoon will hit the country and cause the increase of rainfall, which can help reduce the overall temperatures.

The temperature may also not be high in September due to rainfall and humidity.

On Sunday, the highest temperatures in the north ranged from 39-44C, while temperatures in the northeast ranged from 42-44C.

Temperatures in the central plain was measured at 39-44C and the east ranged from 35-42C.

In the southern region, temperatures ranged from 35-41C in the east, while the western side ranged from 35-38C.

Temperatures of around 35-42C were detected in Bangkok and its adjacent provinces.

Seree Supratid, director of the Climate Change and Disaster Centre at Rangsit University, yesterday posted on his Facebook page that overall temperatures in Thailand will rise until the second week of next month, before dropping in June.

Mr Seree also noted that global temperatures will continue to rise due to the use of fossil fuels.

The country may also encounter 18 tropical storms from May to October, he added.