Street vendors banned from Lang Suan Rd

A sign announcing the banning of the sale of goods in a public area put up by workers from Pathumwan district office on Lang Suan Road in Bangkok, after street vendors were moved out on Tuesday. (Photo: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has cleared street vendors from the footpaths along Lang Suan Road in Pathumwan district in a move to return the sidewalks to pedestrians.

The ban was enforced by Bangkok deputy governor Jakkapan Phiewngam, who visited the area on Tuesday with deputy town clerk Supakrit Boonkhant to inspect work on improving the footpaths near Chit Lom intersection.

Street vendors had been allowed to occupy certain stretches of the sidewalks on Lang Suan Road from 6am-3pm. Fifty-eight vendors signed up and were allowed to sell their products along the road.

According to Mr Jakkapan, the vendors had accepted the BMA's decision and agreed to move from the area. Some moved to nearby sois, while others decided to return to their hometowns, he said.

After the last vendors left on Tuesday, workers from Pathumwan District Office began cleaning up the area and repairing the footpaths.

Pathumwan District Office also plans to improve the footpaths along Witthayu Road, so vendors in the area have also been told that they will no longer be allowed to cook food or sell goods on the pavement, Mr Jakkapan said. Violators face a fine of up to 2,000 baht, he said.



