500,000 speed pills found hidden under car

Driver stopped in Chiang Mai had used wire mesh to secure plastic bags holding drugs

Soldiers remove wire mesh under a Toyota Avanza and find plastic bags containing about 500,000 speed pills in Chai Prakan district of Chiang Mai on Tuesday. The driver was arrested. (Captured from a video posted on Pha Muang task force Facebook)

A drug courier was arrested after about 500,000 speed pills were found secured to the underside of his vehicle in Chai Prakan district of Chiang Mai on Tuesday.

Soldiers from the Pha Muang task force and local police stopped a Toyota Avanza with Nakhon Pathom licence plates at the Pha Hong checkpoint on Highway 107 in Chai Prakan on Tuesday morning. The vehicle was travelling from the Thailand-Myanmar border area.

The officers found nothing illegal inside the vehicle, but they noticed the driver acting suspiciously. They then took the vehicle for a more thorough check.

The officers later noticed wire mesh under the vehicle. After removing the wire, they found plastic bags containing about 500,000 speed pills, according to the Pha Muang task force.

Driver Santiparb, 58, of Khon Kaen, was arrested and handed over to Chai Prakan police for legal action. His surname was not disclosed.

Packs of speed pills found hidden on the underside of the suspect’s vehicle are displayed in Chiang Mai on Tuesday. (Captured from Pha Muang task force video)



