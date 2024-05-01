Clarity due soon on cops' ties to gambling network

National police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, left, and his then deputy, Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, are seen in a press conference on March 20. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The results of interrogations in the cases of national police chief Torsak Sukvimol and his deputy, Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, over their alleged involvement in a money-laundering case linked to an online gambling network known as "BNK Master" will be concluded by next week.

Royal Thai Police Association (RTPA) chairman Pol Gen Winai Thongsong, who sits on the panel probing the matter, said on Tuesday that Pol Gen Torsak was summoned and provided information to the panel last week.

However, the information cannot be disclosed for now as the police investigation team is gathering more evidence. Other information, including the interrogation results and the possible connection of Pol Gen Torsak's relatives to the online gambling network, will also be disclosed next week, he said.

Pol Gen Winai also provided an update on the investigation into the case involving Pol Gen Surachate, who is accused of having overseen and collected commissions from the "BNK Master" gambling network.

Responding to rumours that Pol Gen Surachate's subordinates had been physically assaulted by Gen Surachate and had filed a complaint against him with the probe team, Pol Gen Winai said no such complaints have yet been received.

Meanwhile, acting national police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Panphet said the panel chaired by deputy national police chief Sarawut Kanpanich, which is looking into the case of Pol Gen Surachate and his five subordinates, will work transparently and with integrity.

Pol Gen Kitrat also said he would not interfere with the process.

Regarding the petition filed by Pol Gen Surachate last week to probe one of the 14 panel members whom he claimed to have a personal conflict with, Pol Gen Kitrat said the matter is being vetted by the Disciplinary Division to determine whether the panel member in question is qualified to remain in the position.

Pol Gen Kitrat said he was not fazed by Pol Gen Surachate's complaint with the police committee and the Merit System Protection Commission (MSPC) for unlawfully suspending him from duty, saying he was confident all actions abided by the rule of law.