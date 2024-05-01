Extreme heat bends railway tracks

Cold water and ice used to restore normal conditions on line in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Workers cool down bent railway tracks in Ron Phi Bun district of Nakhon Si Thammarat with water and ice on Tuesday. (Photos: State Railway of Thailand)

Extremely hot weather warped rails in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, and it took railway workers about an hour to cool them down to make the tracks usable again, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) said on Wednesday.

The rail deformation was spotted between the Ron Phi Bun and Khao Chum Thong stations in Ron Phi Bun district of Nakhon Si Thammarat at 2.20pm on Tuesday, said Ekarat Sri-arayanpong, chief of the SRT governor's office.

Extremely hot weather at the time caused expansion and stress on rails and sleepers on a section of the rail line and the tracks were bent out of shape, he said.

SRT employees and rescue workers treated the bent tracks and hot concrete sleepers with cold water and ice and the tracks returned to their normal state in about an hour, Mr Ekarat said.