Influenza outbreak hits jail

Inmates are treated at a hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Tuesday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

Nakhon Si Thammarat: An outbreak of influenza at Nakhon Si Thammarat prison has infected almost 3,500 inmates and resulted in two deaths, according to public health officials.

The outbreak was confirmed by Dr Kittisak Aksornwong, deputy permanent secretary for public health, who took a team of officials to inspect the situation and investigate the outbreak at the facility in Phra Phom district.

According to Dr Kittisak, 3,442 inmates out of 4,427 were found to be infected with a Type-A strain of influenza from April 19-28, and two of them who had underlying diseases died. None of them tested positive for Covid-19.

Most of the infected inmates have minor or mild symptoms and they have been given anti-viral medicines for treatment. Vulnerable groups have been separated and are being closely monitored.

Dr Pongpoj Thiranantachai, director of Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital, said on Wednesday that 25 inmates had been admitted, with five of them requiring intubation. All have high fevers, low oxygen counts, and other symptoms that require medical attention. He said tests confirmed all had contracted the Type A strain of influenza.

Dr Pongpoj said the infected inmates have been separated into three groups -- green, yellow and red based on the severity of their symptoms. "The spread of the virus was caused by group activities, and it spread to every prison zone. The health measures taken are similar to those taken during the Covid-19 pandemic. The situation is improving as those infected have responded well to the medicine," he said.

No visits are allowed at the prison to prevent virus transmission, and the inmates' families can register for video calls. Eight inmates were admitted to Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the government is urging seven vulnerable groups to get an influenza shot ahead of the rainy season, with free jabs available at public hospitals from May through to August. Vulnerable groups are pregnant women, children aged between six months to two years, people aged 65 and over, and people weighing more than 100kg or with a BMI of 35 and over.

Dr Thongchai Kiratihatthayakorn, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said a total of 4.51 million influenza vaccine doses will be provided to the public.

The number of influenza infections is expected to increase in June, with the peak period between August and November. The vaccine can reduce the severity of symptoms, hospitalisation and death. Some 123,739 people were infected with influenza from Jan 1 to April 29, with five deaths.