Hospital closed due to nearby hazardous warehouse fire

Patients have been evacuated, as affected residents seek refuge at temple

Phachi Hospital in Ayutthaya was closed on Wednesday night after a fire broke out at a nearby warehouse. (Photo: Sunthorn Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA - Thick smoke from a fire at a deserted chemical warehouse in Phachi district has led to the temporary closure of a nearby hospital since Wednesday night.

Thirty-five patients were evacuated from Phachi Hospital, with 18 of them transferred to three hospitals in Ayutthaya province.

The fire broke out at about 6pm, engulfing the warehouse and sending smoke, tinged with the smell of chemical substances, to Phachi Hospital, which was about 600 metres away. The fire was brought under control at around 2am on Thursday.

According to officials, about 4,000 tonnes of mishandled chemicals, seized long ago and awaiting disposal, were stored at the warehouse on Uthai-Phachi Road.

Residents affected by the fire sought shelter at Wat Khok Muang, which also houses a school.

Dr Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said on Thursday that health officials were checking on the health of affected people due to the widespread smoke from the scene.