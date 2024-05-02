Two insurgents killed in Pattani gunfight

Security officers inspect the scene of the clash at a row house in Thung Yang Daeng district, Pattani, where two insurgents were shot dead on Wednesday night. (Captured from Channel 3's Ruang Lao Chao Nee television programme)

Two insurgents were killed in clashes with security officers in Thung Yang Daeng district of Pattani after attempts to persuade them to surrender failed on Wednesday night.

More than 50 soldiers, police and officials surrounded a rented house in this southern border province about 7.30pm following information that suspected insurgents were hiding inside one of 11 row houses.

Security officers asked residents living nearby to evacuate to safe areas.

Despite efforts coordinated by local leaders to persuade those inside the house to turn themselves in, the suspected rebels opened fire with war weapons, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

At 9pm, television news reported that an armoured vehicle was deployed to the area to prevent gunfire from hitting civilians.

Around 10pm, security forces contacted the owner of the rented house and found a key hidden in front of the premises. The officers then used the key to enter the house, where they were met with gunfire from inside and returned fire.

Following a four-hour clash, two armed men were identified as Masobrie Bahae, 29, and Assahar Jorlor, 32, were shot dead. Both were wanted under arrest warrants issued by the Pattani Provincial Court and under the Emergency Degree.

An M16 rifle, one AK rifle and two firearms were found at the scene.