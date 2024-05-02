MRTA trials free ‘smart parking system’

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand is inviting motorists to try its smart parking system in Bangkok. (Photo: MRTA)

Motorists are invited to try the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand's (MRTA) smart parking system free of charge during its trial run at the Orange Line’s 10-storey Park'n'Ride building at Khlong Ban Ma station on Ramkhamhaeng Road and a parking ground at MRTA station on Rama IX Road, starting on Wednesday.

Free parking is available around the clock for up to 48 hours. eyond this period, a fee of 100 baht per day for cars and 50 baht for motorcycles applies.

During the trial period, the first and second floors of the car park building can accommodate up to 190 cars and 150 motorcycles, while the parking ground can handle 200 cars at the same time, Vithaya Punmongkol, deputy governor of the MRTA, said on Thursday.

The smart parking system allows users to check for and locate available parking spaces and make their parking payments, if applicable, via the MRTA Parking mobile application.

Restrooms, a parking space guidance system, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and security guards are provided. Other services include vending machines, electric vehicle (EV) taxi parking spots and EV chargers will be added in the future.

According to Mr Vithaya, the smart parking system is part of the MRTA's implementation of the Ministry of Transport's campaign encouraging motorists to use the electric train service where feasible. This measure aims to address the hazardous ultra-fine PM2.5 dust pollution in the capital, he said.