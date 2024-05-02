Summer storms likely from Friday to Tuesday

People cool down in the stream of the Wang Nen waterfall in Sung Noen district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Thursday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Summer storms are expected to bring some relief from weeks of punishing heat from Friday through Tuesday, but people need to be on alert for high winds and hail, according to the Meteorological Department.

Winds from the West, Southeast and South are expected to reach extremely hot regions in the Central Plains and northern and northeastern regions of the country, it said on Thursday.

Upper parts of the North and the Northeast are expected to experience a pickup in westerly winds from Friday to Sunday. Then on Monday and Tuesday, winds from the South and Southeast will affect the Northeast, East, Central Plains and lower North regions.

Consequently, people can expect summer storms — including possible hailstorms — in the North, Northeast and Central Plains on Friday and Saturday and in the North, Northeast, Central Plains and East from Sunday to Tuesday.

The department said it expected the wet season to start in earnest in the fourth week of this month.