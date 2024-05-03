Dept launches site pairing job seekers with work

The 'Khon Tham Ngan' platform.

The Department of Employment (DoE) has launched "Khon Tham Ngan" as an online recruitment platform designed for freelancers and recruiters that is free to use.

DoE chief Somchai Morakotsriwan said the goal is to help more people achieve a better work-life balance.

The "Khon Tham Ngan" (meaning workers) platform is open to anyone who wants to use their skills and passions to gain extra income, he said, adding it suggests 10 recommended job categories.

Those are graphic design; marketing and advertising; translating and writing; audio and visual techniques; programming and website design; consulting; offering services such as dog walking and driving; catering; fixing services; and tutoring such as yoga teaching and cooking.

Those who are interested in joining can register at https://khonthamngan.doe.go.th/khonthamngan/web/site/index.

The platform is currently only available in the Thai language.

Job seekers need to register their personal information before creating a job profile.

A criminal background check can be attached to their profile when they identify themselves with the nearest DoE offices, if they wish, to give prospective clients peace of mind, Mr Somchai said.

After registration, they are required to provide their qualifications, skills, work experience and service charges. The DoE will verify the information, which takes about two working days, he added.

Recruiters must also register with the website, which provides an online chat service so they can talk to any freelance workers they are interested in hiring. They can also review the people's services on the website.

Mr Somchai said the DoE does not charge any fee for these services.

In addition, the platform is safe as the DoE provides the public with single-sign-on authentication. The DoE also provides consultation teams via its local offices nationwide.

The "Khon Tham Ngan" platform is designed to give freelancers more job opportunities and cover all areas of employment, said Mr Somchai.