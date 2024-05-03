Duo suspected of B40m fraud in Phitsanulok

A former bank manager and a village head from Wang Thong district in Phitsanulok are arrested in connection with a fraud that caused a total of 40 million baht in damages. (Photo: Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission communication unit Facebook)

Police have arrested a former bank manager and a village head from Wang Thong district in Phitsanulok in connection with a fraud that caused a total of 40 million baht in damages.

Pol Maj Gen Prasong Chalermpan, the commander of the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD), on Friday identified the suspects as Mongkol (surname withheld), 56, a former bank manager in Wang Thong, and Tongsuk (surname withheld), 60, a former village headman in tambon Kaeng Sopha.

Mr Mongkol, then a manager of a state-owned bank, teamed up with Mr Tongsuk to orchestrate a fraudulent scheme between 2012 and 2016, according to Pol Maj Gen Prasong.

A police investigation found that Mr Tongsuk worked as an agent for Mr Mongkol, bringing people from his village to apply for loans under a government-sponsored community development programme at the bank.

Mr Mongkol told the borrowers that if they wanted larger loans, they would have to split the amount with him. He then promised he would help them repay the loans, the ACD commander said.

After an estimated 40 million baht in loans had been granted, Mr Mongkol resigned and ran off with the money, Pol Maj Gen Prasong said.

Mr Mongkol was arrested in Pathum Thani and Mr Tongsuk was arrested in Chachoengsao province, he said. Both admitted to their crimes.

Mr Tongsuk said he was betrayed by Mr Mongkol as he did not receive his share of the loan money he had been promised, Pol Maj Gen Prasong said.

The two were sent to the Office of the Attorney General Region 6 for legal proceedings.