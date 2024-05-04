American arrested for theft, assault in Phuket

Ali Mikail, left, is arrested in a car park of a shopping mall in Phuket on Friday night. The American national, 36, was accused of assaulting a woman and stealing her cash and valuables. (Photo: Phuket immigration police)

PHUKET: An American man accused of assaulting a Thai woman and stealing her cash and valuables last month was arrested in Muang district of this island province on Friday, police said.

Immigration police arrested Ali Mikail, 36, in the car park of Central Phuket shopping mall in tambon Wichit.

The arrest followed a complaint alleging that a foreign national had stolen money and valuables from a Thai woman and physically assaulted her in tambon Chalong on the night of April 24.

Local police coordinated with the Phuket Immigration to locate him.

Around 11pm on Friday, officers found a man who matched the description of the suspect in the car park of the shopping mall. The man was asked to show his passport, and his travel record showed that he entered Thailand on Feb 17 this year. A body search found nothing illegal on him.

He was taken to Chalong police station for further questioning. The victim was contacted to identify the suspect, and she confirmed his identity and involvement in the assault and theft.

Police also obtained evidence against him, leading to charges of theft being filed. He was held in police custody pending legal proceedings.