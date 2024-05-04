Fire rages through paper factory in Samut Sakhon

Flames spread quickly at a paper recycling factory in Muang district of Samut Sakhon on Saturday. (Photo: Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook)

A fierce fire raged through a paper recycling factory in Muang district of Samut Sakhon on late Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at the factory in tambon Ban Koh at about 11am, said police.

The provincial disaster prevention office, Bang Pla tambon administration organisation and local authorities nearby deployed fire trucks to the site. Large bundles of compressed paper for recycling were engulfed in flames that spread quickly, said police.

The fire has so far destroyed about one-third of the 30-rai site.

As of 12.30pm, the fire had not been brought under control. Some firefighters had to be withdrawn from the area as the fire-gutted building structure collapsed, according to the Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook page.

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze. Damage could not be estimated.

A fire is seen raging through a paper recycling factory in Samut Sakhon around 12.30pm on Saturday. (Video by Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook)