Karen rebels set up border patrol near Mae Hong Son

Move follows expulsion of Myanmar army from 10 camps across from northern Thai province

Soldiers from the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) patrol on a vehicle next to an area destroyed by a Myanmar military airstrike in Myawaddy, the border town under the control of a coalition of rebel forces led by the Karen National Union, on April 15, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Karen rebel fighters have reportedly begun strengthening defences against the Myanmar army by setting up patrols just across the border from Mae Hong Song province.

High-level Karen Army (KA) sources informed Thai authorities on Saturday that the force is now conducting patrols in areas near tambon Mok Champae in the northern province, following the seizure of Myanmar military camps in Chador and the expulsion of junta soldiers.

According to the sources, more than 10 camps have been overtaken by the KA and Karenni Nationalities Defence Force (KNDF). These sites are situated directly across from Thai border communities.

The KA and KNDF have established the patrol units to formalise their control over the Chador region, with a total of 220 personnel now engaged in operations along the border. Plans are also under way to appoint 12 members of the force to serve as forestry officials.

The Myanmar junta is facing challenges on multiple fronts, but recent gains by various Karen armed groups are seen as major threats to the regime that overthrew the elected government in 2021.

Those gains included the capture of significant territory in Myawaddy, across from Mae Sot in Tak province. The military has been advancing slowly from the west in an attempt to mount a counteroffensive, and clashes with casualties have been reported.

The junta recently announced the suspension of permits for men to work abroad, following the introduction of a military conscription law that prompted thousands to seek exit from the country.

In February, the junta, facing widespread armed opposition, said it would enforce a law mandating all men to serve in the military for a minimum of two years.

According to media reports, this resulted in long queues for visas at foreign embassies in Yangon, with many fleeing to neighbouring Thailand to evade the law. Analysts said the move could also have an adverse impact on Thailand’s labour sector.

The conflict is also having an impact on border trade. The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) reported that unrest could reduce the value of Thai-Myanmar border trade by 40%.