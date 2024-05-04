US commends IP system progress in Thailand

But country remains on watch list as Washington says intellectual property protection can be strengthened

Thailand remains on the watch list in an annual US report on intellectual property protection, which praised the government for improvements to the IP system, according to the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP).

Issued in April of every year, the Special 301 Report by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) identifies trade barriers to American companies and products based on each country’s intellectual property laws, such as copyright, patents and trademarks.

“Special 301” refers to a provision in US law that can remove preferential trade treatment or impose penalties such as higher tariffs on countries that fail to uphold IP rights.

Thailand remains on the watch list tier in the report issued on April 26, said Wutthikrai Leeweeraphan, the DIP director-general.

The report praised Thailand for significant progress in improving protection and enforcement via its draft Copyright Act amendments. These in turn helped facilitate accession to the World Intellectual Property Organization Performances and Phonograms Treaty.

Thailand also introduced the Patent Act Amendment to streamline procedures for joining the Hague Agreement Concerning the International Registration of Industrial Designs, according to the report.

The report also praised the DIP and the police Economic Crime Suppression Division for their attempts at piracy suppression, especially in the physical market.

However, it said the US government had raised concerns about pirated goods and geographical indication (GI) protection. Other rights violations, including unfair commercial use of media such as movies, were also included in the concerns.

Mr Wutthikrai said that IP laws in every dimension, including protection, suppression and enforcement, are among the government’s priorities.

In addition to the legal amendments already mentioned, the DIP has been promoting an IP Work Plan. It held a briefing with the USTR on April 30 specifically to discuss the plan, in hopes of obtaining upgraded status in the Special 301 report, said Mr Wutthikrai.

“The DIP is grateful for the cooperation of every related sector in intellectual property protection,” he added.