Poll: Slim majority wants new charter to keep existing royalty sections

A replica of the charter in the form of an accordion-style parchment sits on a golden tray under a spotlight at Democracy Monument. (Bangkok Post file photo)

A majority of people agree with writing a new charter without changing Chapters 1 and 2 which contain general principles and royal provisions, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was carried out on Apr 30 - May 1 on 1,310 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to compile their opinions on amending the constitution.

Asked whether they agree with drafting a new charter without changing Chapter 1 which defines Thailand as a single, indivisible kingdom with a democratic regime and the King as head of state, and Chapter 2 which stipulates sections about royal prerogatives, 50.07% said they supported this idea; 29.24 disagreed; 12.37 said they would not vote in public referendums for a charter rewrite; and 8.32% did not answer or were not interested.

Asked whether they are confident that the production of the new constitution would improve the country's politics, the answers varied as follows:

37.95% were not confident at all

26.03% hardly confident

19.31% relatively confident

15.11% very confident

1.60% did not answer or were not interested

Asked whether they are confident the charter rewrite would be completed within the current Lower House's term, the answers were as follows.

46.03% not confident at all

31.37% hardly confident

12.67% relatively confident

6.80% very confident

3.13% did not answer or were not interested.