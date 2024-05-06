Govt pledges to keep improving workers' benefits

Chai: Worker protection needed

The government has pledged to continue working towards enhancing welfare benefits in an effort to raise the quality of lives of all workers in Thailand, says government spokesman Chai Wacharonke.

The pledge comes about a week after the government passed a new set of regulations which seeks to address the needs of informal workers, which constitute a significant portion of the nation's workforce.

"The government is determined to push for regulations that will give workers more protection, because we realise that each worker is a driver of economic development," said Mr Chai.

Under the rules, which were published in the Royal Gazette on April 30, the working hours of a domestic worker must not exceed eight hours a day, and each worker is entitled to a minimum of an hour's break, as well at least three days of leave for personal reasons.

Workers can take up to 98 days of maternity leave, 45 days of which are paid.

Termination of employment due to pregnancy is not allowed and forcing pregnant workers to work overtime, or between 10pm and 6am, is also prohibited.

Domestic workers must be paid at least the minimum wage and deducting wages during holidays is prohibited.

Employers must inform authorities when employing minors. Under-age workers are also entitled to attend a training course, with 30 paid days.

Separately, Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has set up a working group to seek out new opportunities for workers in the informal sector, said Labour Ministry spokesman Phumphat Muanchan.

The ministry, he said, is keen to create and promote economic development at the tambon level for to ensure income security.

Mr Phumphat, who heads the working group, said about 20 million people are employed as informal workers, ranging from farmers, street vendors, sub-contracted workers, taxi drivers to delivery service riders.

He also said the Labour Ministry will propose a bill to provide more protection to workers in the informal sector in light of the changing economic environment.

The bill, he said, will contain a clear definition of an informal worker and a plan to promote skill development and accreditation.

It will also protect their right to unionise and set up a fund to provide financial support, and contain several other measures to protect informal workers. "It's also our job to take care of this group," he said.