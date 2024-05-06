Liberal hairstyles for LGBTQ+ students at Korat school

The picture posted by the students' council of Boonwattana School shows the newly approved hairstyles for its LGBTQ+ students.

A secondary school in the Northeast allows boys to wear "girlish" long hair and girls to have a "boyish" short haircut.

The new regulation is implemented at Boonwattana School in Mueang district of Nakhon Ratchasima province for the new school term that will start mid this month.

The students' council of the 52-year-old school shared the new regulation on its Facebook page on Saturday. The students' council announced that students at the school are allowed to wear the hairstyles that suit their favourite gender.

Schoolboys are allowed to wear long hair but it must be ponytails tied with white ribbons. Meanwhile, schoolgirls can have short hair.

However, they will continue to wear their conventional uniforms.

School director Wichiean Thongkhli said on Monday that amid the trend of gender diversity, the school management valued equality among all groups of students and agreed with parents and the students' council to introduce the new hairstyle rules, so that students could wear the hairstyles that suit the genders they identified with.

"The school management believes that it will make students enjoy their studies at school and their performance will improve. I think that any school that applies this model of Boonwattana School will become the schools of happiness," Mr Wichiean said.