Phi Phi Island drought could lead to closures

The water held in a five-rai area of a private company on Phi Phi Island is running out. The company stopped providing tap water for the island on April 23. Khon Krabi Facebook Page

Locals on Phi Phi Island have not had enough fresh water for their needs for over two months, leading to the consideration of temporary closures of some business operations should the dry spell continue.

The resort island in Krabi is facing another freshwater shortage after similar incidents during the tourist high season have occurred over the past several years.

Speaking to the Bangkok Post, Sanphet Sisawat, president of the Krabi Tourism Association, revealed that the private company that provides tap water for households, businesses, restaurants, hotels, and resorts on the island had stopped supplying freshwater since April 23 as the water reserve in its five-rai area was running out.

Some business operators on the island had been forced to buy raw water from downtown areas in Krabi to consume, he added.

A local source also revealed that even large hotels, resorts, and businesses on the islands were reportedly nearly out of water reserved in their own artesian wells. Some considered temporarily shutting their businesses down if the situation did not improve due to small downpours.

Mr Sanphet said that the situation had caused huge damage to the island tourism operators, as it had caused hotel and tour programme cancellations.

To compensate the operators, Mr Sanphet said that the Krabi provincial authority had requested that the Third Navy Region supply 100,000 litres of fresh water per ride from its base in Phuket.

He said the authority also considered employing private logistics ships to supply the locals with 200,000 litres of water per ride.

On Krabi's mainland side, a source said that many areas had suffered a similar drought situation as the resort island.

Despite the local authority's attempts to utilise raw water in reservoirs and a request for artificial rain, the source said that water levels in those reservoirs are now very low.

Krabi Provincial Waterworks Authority is reported to have come up with a three-part mitigation plan, the first stage of which would involve short-term rental of three mobile water production plants, said the source.

The water shortage is also affecting tourist attractions in Pattaya in Chon Buri and Koh Chang in Trat.

In Pattaya, Singhachai Inthapichai, director of the Provincial Waterworks Authority Division 1, said that the private company that provides tap water for the area had struggled to maintain supply despite a huge demand for consumable water due to the constant heat and a growing number of tourists.

This led to a tap water shortage not only in Pattaya but also in Si Racha district of Chon Buri, especially in areas on the mountain. According to a division survey, the water reserved in reservoirs in the areas is enough to supply locals until the end of June, he said.

The division had compensated for the problem by arranging water deliveries to people's front doors, Mr Singhachai added.

According to Mr Singhachai, the division intended to sign a contract with the Royal Irrigation Division to pump water in other areas for local consumption.

In Koh Chang, the Khlong Phlu waterfall in Moo Koh Chang National Park has been temporarily closed since May 3 due to the fall's lack of water.

The other falls in the park have been closed for at least a month due to this rare incident, said Niramitr Songsaeng, head of the national park.