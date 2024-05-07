US fugitive arrested for extradition

Police arrest American Selva Mudaliar, 37, in Bangkok on Monday. (Police photo)

Police have arrested a 37-year-old American for extradition to the United States, where he faces trial on serious charges of violence and abduction.

Pol Maj Gen Saruti Kwaengsopa, commander of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, said on Tuesday that Selva Mudaliar was arrested in Bangkok at a condominium building on Soi Jung Charoen Panit in Bang Phlad district on Monday.

According to police, Mr Mudaliar is wanted in the state of Oregon, where he is accused in several cases involving alleged coercion, physical assault, strangulation, abduction and illegal detention.

He arrived in Thailand in February and had changed his address many times, moving to different hotels or apartment buildings every few days. He was a frequent visitor to entertainment places in Bangkok.

Mr Mudaliar will be extradited to the US, Pol Maj Gen Saruti said.