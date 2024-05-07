Manhole cover theft prevention takes on new urgency

City Hall says two fatalities underline need for coordinated effort by many agencies

Metropolitan Electricity Authority workers place temporary concrete covers to close manholes in Lat Phrao district of Bangkok after the death of a 59-year-old man in a fatal fall last Friday. (Photo: MEA)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is looking to come up with urgent measures to prevent manhole cover thefts and improve pedestrian safety along pavements across the city.

The matter caught public attention after a 59-year-old man died last Friday after falling into a 7-metre-deep shaft belonging to the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) on a road divider in Lat Phrao district.

According to reports, the victim was crossing the road when he stepped onto a plywood cover, which had been used to replace an iron manhole cover that had been stolen.

Just two days later, a motorcyclist died from falling into a drainage system inside the Mahai Sawan underpass. One section had been left open after the lid was stolen, and it had not been replaced.

In light of the incidents, the BMA has stressed the importance of safety measures for manhole covers along pavements. Stringent inspections will be carried out during and after the work of the MEA, said Narong Ruangsri, the deputy permanent secretary of the BMA.

He made the comment after a meeting on Tuesday with various city public works agencies as well as the MEA, Metropolitan Waterworks Authority, Mass Rapid Transit Authority, National Telecom and the Highways Department.

Relevant central officials and district offices have been instructed to beef up inspections and immediately report any irregularities as the problem must be solved within 24 hours, said Mr Narong.

The BMA also stressed the integration of information from relevant agencies to deal with public complaints received via Traffy Fondue, City Hall’s reporting application. He said re-inspections might also be carried out to ensure the problems are solved properly.

The BMA is also working on an app to receive public feedback after each problem is fixed.

As well, City Hall will work with the relevant agencies to decide whether to adopt a lock system or adjust the materials used for manhole covers. An artificial intelligence (AI) system may be added to provide real-time manhole cover status reports.

Warning signs for every manhole, tube well and similar structures must also be erected near construction sites.

Satit Pongsathonwiboon, assistant governor of the MEA, said there were plans to replace steel manhole covers with ultra-high performance concrete (UHPC) in areas where theft risk was high.