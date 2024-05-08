Former minister Wissanu appointed Bangkok Post chairman

Former deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam has been named chairman of the board of directors of Bangkok Post Plc, succeeding Suthikiati Chirathivat, effective on May 9, 2024. (File photo)

Former deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam has been appointed chairman of the board of directors of Bangkok Post Plc, succeeding Suthikiati Chirathivat, effective from May 9.

The appointment of Mr Wissanu, 72, was approved at a meeting of the board on Wednesday. Mr Suthikiati, who had served as chairman since 2014, will remain a board director.

Previously, Mr Wissanu served as an independent member of the Bangkok Post board from 2010 until he resigned on Aug 29, 2014, prior to his appointment as a deputy prime minister in the Prayut Chan-o-cha administration.

Recognised as one of the country’s best known legal scholars, Mr Wissanu worked in 12 governments and with eight prime ministers, during which he played a prominent role as a government legal expert.

He has also served as president and member of the council of many educational institutions, while also writing numerous published articles and books.

Suthikiati Chirathivat, who has served as chairman of Bangkok Post Plc since 2014, will remain a board member following the appointment of Wissanu Krea-ngam as the new chairman. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

While he was a deputy prime minister in the former government, Mr Wissanu oversaw the Ministry of Justice, the Office of the Civil Service Commission, the Council of State, Anti-Money Laundering Office, the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission and the National Office of Buddhism.

He also served as the government’s coordinator, working together with all other important independent organisations.

Born on Sept 15, 1951, Mr Wissanu graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Law with first-class honours at Thammasat University in 1972. He passed the bar exam the following year, obtained a master’s degree in Law at University of California, Berkeley, in 1974, and a PhD in Law at the same campus in 1976.

In 1977 he completed a study course offered at the National Defence College and in 2001 he obtained a doctoral degree in Law at Chulalongkorn University.

Mr Wissanu became a law professor at Chulalongkorn University in 1983 while he was only 32 years old. In 1991 he took up a post as deputy secretary-general to the cabinet of then-prime minister Chatichai Choonhavan. He became the cabinet secretary-general two years later.