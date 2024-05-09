Traffic paralysed after truck hit height clearance bar

The debris of the truck that hit the height clearance bar. (Photos: Traffic Police)

A part of Bangkok traffic was paralysed after a truck hit a height clearance bar on Si Ayutthaya Road in front of a flyover at Phaya Thai intersection in Ratchathevi district on Thursday morning.

Traffic police reported the accident happened at 5.30am when a semi-trailer truck carrying tyres hit the bar which was installed to block trucks with six wheels and over and any vehicles that are higher than 3.10 metres from using the flyover which passes closely under the tracks of the BTS electric railway.

The accident blocked two traffic lanes on the flyover and workers and police took hours to clear the road.

It was reported that the accident caused traffic congestion for several kilometres from Phaya Thai intersection to Ramkhamhaeng Road.