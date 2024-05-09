Truck hits clearance bar, causes traffic congestion
text size
Thailand
General

Truck hits clearance bar, causes traffic congestion

PUBLISHED : 9 May 2024 at 08:36

WRITER: Online Reporters

Debris from a truck and a height clearance bar are scattered on Si Ayutthaya Road in Ratchathewi district, Bangkok, on Thursday. (Photos: Traffic Police)
Debris from a truck and a height clearance bar are scattered on Si Ayutthaya Road in Ratchathewi district, Bangkok, on Thursday. (Photos: Traffic Police)

Traffic was nearly paralysed after a truck hit a height clearance bar at Phaya Thai intersection in Ratchathewi district of Bangkok on Thursday morning.

Traffic police said the accident happened at 5.30am when a semi-trailer truck transporting  tyres struck the bar situated in front of a flyover on Si Ayutthaya Road. The bar served as a warning for vehicles exceeding a height of 3.10 metres, preventing them from using the flyover beneath the BTS tracks.

The incident blocked two traffic lanes, and workers and police took several hours to clear the road.

According to reports, the accident led to severe congestion spanning several kilometres from Phaya Thai intersection to Ramkhamhaeng Road.

No casualties were reported.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING