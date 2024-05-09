Truck hits clearance bar, causes traffic congestion

Debris from a truck and a height clearance bar are scattered on Si Ayutthaya Road in Ratchathewi district, Bangkok, on Thursday. (Photos: Traffic Police)

Traffic was nearly paralysed after a truck hit a height clearance bar at Phaya Thai intersection in Ratchathewi district of Bangkok on Thursday morning.

Traffic police said the accident happened at 5.30am when a semi-trailer truck transporting tyres struck the bar situated in front of a flyover on Si Ayutthaya Road. The bar served as a warning for vehicles exceeding a height of 3.10 metres, preventing them from using the flyover beneath the BTS tracks.

The incident blocked two traffic lanes, and workers and police took several hours to clear the road.

According to reports, the accident led to severe congestion spanning several kilometres from Phaya Thai intersection to Ramkhamhaeng Road.

No casualties were reported.