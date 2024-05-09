Gas tank explosion in Rayong

A huge tank of pyrolysis gasoline catches fire in Map Ta Phut Port, Rayong, on Thursday morning. (Photo: Social Rayong Facebook page)

RAYONG: A massive pyrolysis gasoline (pygas) tank exploded and caught fire at Map Ta Phut Tank Terminal Co Ltd in this eastern province on Thursday morning.

Firefighters were alerted to the incident around 10.45am at Map Ta Phut Terminal of SCG Chemicals Plc (SCGC), the petrochemical arm of Siam Cement Group (SCG).

At least three people were reportedly injured, leading to the evacuation of nearby residents and the shutdown of terminal operations.

Video footage from the scene showed a huge blaze atop the tank, emitting thick plumes of black smoke.

The affected tank, situated among numerous large tanks, is part of a commercial port and storage terminal in Map Ta Phut Port in tambon Map Ta Phut of Rayong's Muang district. The site is designated for the storage of liquid and gaseous petrochemical products.

Pygas, a by-product of making olefins, can be used as a high-octane benzene blending component or for aromatic extraction.