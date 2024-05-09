One dead in Rayong gas tank blast

Flames and smoke rise from tank of pyrolysis gasoline that caught fire at Map Ta Phut Port in Rayong, on Thursday morning. (Photo: Social Rayong Facebook page)

RAYONG: One person has died after a massive pyrolysis gasoline (pygas) tank exploded and caught fire at Map Ta Phut Tank Terminal Co Ltd (MTT) in this eastern province on Thursday morning.

The incident led to the evacuation of nearby residents and the shutdown of operations at the terminal of SCG Chemicals Plc (SCGC), the petrochemical arm of Siam Cement Group (SCG).

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has declared a Level 2 Emergency Situation in the area.

Firefighters were first alerted to the incident around 10.45am. SCG said that four people were injured and taken to hospital. One of the injured, an employee, succumbed to their injuries.

Witnesses later reported hearing a loud explosion at the terminal around 2.20pm and seeing chemicals spilled on the ground.

As of 3pm, firefighters and rescue teams were unable to contain the blaze, and the fire had spread to a nearby gas tank, according to Thai PBS television report.

According to SCG, whose subsidiary owns the facility, officials were working to control the situation and investigate the cause of the explosion.

The company said the fire occurred in a tank containing a C9+ hydrocarbon compound, a byproduct from the production of precursors for manufacturing plastic pellets. This compound was utilised as a solvent.

Video from the scene showed a huge blaze atop the tank, emitting thick plumes of black smoke.

The affected tank, situated among numerous large tanks, is part of a commercial port and storage terminal in Map Ta Phut Port in tambon Map Ta Phut in Muang district. The site is designated for the storage of liquid and gaseous petrochemical products.

Pygas, a by-product of making olefins, can be used as a high-octane benzene blending component or for aromatic extraction.

Smoke from the gas tank explosion was seen spreading to adjacent residences in Ban Chang district, Rayong province, on Thursday afternoon. (Video: @softc0ie)