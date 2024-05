Bomb explodes in Narathiwat, no injuries

Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) officers were seen inspecting the scene of the roadside bomb blast in Bacho district, Narathiwat, on Friday morning. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT: A roadside bomb exploded in Bacho district of this southernmost border province on Friday morning.

The blast occurred at about 7.30am along the road in tambon Palukasamo, opposite a petrol station and the entrance of a road leading to the house of the tambon inspector.

No injuries were reported, said police.