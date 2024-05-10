Myanmar clash sends civilians fleeing into Kanchanaburi

Gunfire and explosions near Myanmar army base about 150km south of Myawaddy

Smoke from explosions inside Myanmar is clearly seen from the Thai side of the border in Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi on Friday afternoon. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Fighting and explosions erupted in Myanmar close to the border with Sangkhla Buri district of this western province on Friday afternoon, forcing more than 100 civilians to flee into Thailand.

Unknown forces were involved in clashes in Payathonzu town in southern Kayin state at about 12.40pm on Friday. Heavy weapons and bombs were used. Explosions caused smoke to rise into the sky that could be clearly seen from the Thai side of the border, said a border source.

Local sources said the fighting occurred at the 284th battalion of the Myanmar army in Payathonzu, opposite Phra Chedi Sam Ong, about 2 kilometres from the border.

The fighting forced more than 100 Payathonzu residents, including children and the elderly, to cross the border to take refuge on Thai soil at Phra Chedi Sam Ong village Moo 9 in tambon Nong Lu of Sangkhla Buri.

The clashes lasted about 30-40 minutes before the gunfire and loud explosions subsided.

Payathonzu is located about 150 kilometres south of Myawaddy, which has been the main focus of heavy fighting between the army and ethnic rebels, most of them belonging to the Karen National Liberation Army. Those clashes have at times sent hundreds of civilians fleeing across the border to Mae Sot in Tak province.

Pol Col Paithoon Sriwilai, chief of Sangkhla Buri police and Lt Col Atthaphol Phaesa-ard, commander of the 134th border patrol unit, led police, soldiers and local officials to the border area to monitor the situation and provide safety to the fleeing villagers.

After the gunfire subsided, some villagers returned to Payathonzu. About 40 residents remained at a temporary shelter as they were uncertain about their safety.

Pol Maj Gen Rungroj Thakoonpunyasiri, deputy commissioner of the Border Patrol Police Bureau, and senior officers inspected the border area at Phra Chedi Sam Ong village. There were no reports of injuries and deaths.

Residents of Payathonzu fleeing fighting in Myanmar cross into Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi on Friday afternoon. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

Soldiers and border patrol police guard the border in Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi.(Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)