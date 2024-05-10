Heat stroke claims 61 lives this year

Deaths up by two-thirds from 2023 and risk remains even in rainy season

Tourists carry parasols to protect them from the strong sunlight, while others rely on their hats, near the Grand Palace in Bangkok on March 30. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Heat stroke has claimed the lives of 61 people so far this year, compared with 37 in 2023, the Ministry of Public Health said on Friday.

Most of the deaths (33) were reported in the northeastern region, followed by 13 in the central and western regions and 10 in the North, said Dr Apichart Vachiraphan, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

Many of the heat stroke victims had underlying medical conditions, regularly consumed alcohol and worked outdoors. The official figure of heat-related deaths from 2018 to May 7 this year was 200, he said.

Despite the arrival of rain, heat stroke, which can lead to organ failure and even death, remains a risk in several parts of the country that have high temperatures, said Dr Apichart.

Symptoms of heat stroke include skin redness without sweating, a rapid pulse, headache, dizziness, confusion and unconsciousness. People suspected of suffering from heat stroke should have their body cooled as quickly as possible before seeking medical help.

People are advised to avoid outdoor activities from 11am to 3pm, stay hydrated, refrain from caffeine drinks, alcoholic beverages or drinks with high sugar content, and wear loose clothing. Those working outdoors should take regular breaks in the shade.