Law revisions to go to cabinet

MPs and senators attend a parliament session. (File photo)

Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said the Social Development and Human Security Ministry would push for the cabinet's approval of the amendment to the Child Protection Act within this month.

The revised version will focus on the role of families and communities in providing safe environments for children.

Mr Varawut, after attending a National Child Protection Committee meeting on Friday, revealed that he had signed the draft of the revised Child Protection Act, which would be submitted to the cabinet for approval within this month and be effective as soon as possible.

He said the current Child Protection Act, which has been in use for a long time, needs to be amended so that the decree is more comprehensive and responds to modern society.

According to him, the revised act's new content includes more participation from families and local communities in creating safe environments for youth, with a focus on accident prevention and preventive tools and measures.

Family and community members who fail to cooperate may be deemed guilty, said Mr Varawut.

The minister added that the meeting also approved the National Plan of Action for Child Protection BE 2566-2570, which is in line with the United Nation's (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Thai government's "5×5" policy for dealing with population crisis.

According to him, the new amendment is expected to provide a regulatory framework for protecting children's well-being and allowing them to develop in all aspects effectively. This will, in turn, benefit the country's economy and social development.