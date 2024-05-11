Nana wallet-snatcher falls off bridge during pursuit

Myanmar man sustains serious injuries while being chased by victim

Police and rescuers inspect the scene where a Myanmar man was injured while trying to escape capture by descending from a pedestrian bridge on Soi Nana in Bangkok on Friday night. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

A wallet-snatcher was severely injured late Friday while attempting to evade capture by descending four metres from a pedestrian bridge just outside Sukhumvit Soi 2.

Pol Cpt Noppha Thongbor, deputy inspector of Lumpini police station, received a report around 11.30pm that a Myanmar man aged between 35 and 40 had stolen the wallet of an Indian tourist in Soi Nana in Bangkok.

According to witness reports, the suspect managed to run up the steps to the footbridge at Soi 2 but ended up cornered as his victim followed, and he was unable to enter a closed department store at the end of the walkway.

Bystanders said the suspect then attempted to climb down from the flyover but lost his footing and fell face-first onto a metal barrier.

The nearly four-metre fall resulted in the man sustaining serious injuries, requiring him to be taken to Police General Hospital after authorities arrived on the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect being hauled away with three smartphones, two of which were stolen.

He is to be questioned once he is released from hospital.